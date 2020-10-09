Women’s inpatient services in Henderson now managed by The Women’s Hospital

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) In a press release Friday, The Women’s Hospital announced they now manage The Women’s Pavilion inside Deaconess Henderson Hospital. This covers units for labor and delivery, post-partum, gynecological conditions and surgery, well-baby nursery and the NICU.

The new management also benefits Henderson staff, who now have increased training opportunities with high-risk deliveries and newborn resuscitation simulation labs.

Patients and staff will also have increased access to maternal-fetal medicine providers and services in their communities.

(This story was originally published on October 9, 2020)

