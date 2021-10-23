Wonders in Wood shows off Tri-State’s woodcarving talent

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – This weekend, woodcarvers around the Tri-State are displaying their hand-carved and power-carved items for show and sale. The Tri-State Woodcarvers Club of Evansville kicked off its “Wonders in Wood” Show and Sell Saturday morning.

While many of the woodcarvers come from the Tri-State, several nationally known carvers also made the trip to Evansville. Wonders in Wood is usually an annual event, but last year’s was cancelled because of the pandemic.

“It’s a good thing to come out and talk with people and try to get our craft across, what we’re doing and what’s available out through there,” said Jack Winkelman, President of the Tri-State Woodcarvers Club of Evansville. “Kinda missed that interaction with the people that might be interested in this sort of thing.”

Officials tell us that woodcarvings, tools, books and wood will be available for purchase. Wonders in Wood continues Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $3, while children 12 and under get in for free. The event is being held at 201 E. Boonville-New Harmony Road, Evansville, IN 47725.