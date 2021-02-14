Wood burner fire leaves three without home in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) A fire from a wood burner has left three people displaced from their home Sunday morning.

Firefighters responded to a home in the 1900 block of S. New York Ave. shortly after 9 a.m.

Crews say they arrived to find smoke showing at the eaves and found fire in the walls around the chimney pipe for the wood burner and extending into the attic. The fire was put out quickly, and no injuries were reported.

Fire officials say there is significant damage to the dining room walls and ceiling in the middle of the house and smoke damage throughout.

The Red Cross is assisting with displacement.

(This story was originally published on February 14, 2021)