Wood Memorial High School among schools switching temporarily to online learning

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WEHT)- Wood Memorial High School, Wood Memorial Junior High School, and Oakland City Elementary will switch temporarily to online learning, according to a post on the high school’s Facebook page.

The switch will start Monday and students are expected to return to campus September 21. Barton Township Elementary and Francisco Elementary students will remain on campus.

(This story was originally published on September 13, 2020)