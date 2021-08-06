Woodland Park Apartments makes payment on past due power bill

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – CenterPoint Energy officials say that the power will stay on at Woodland Park Apartments.

CenterPoint officials say the apartment made a payment as part of an agreement reached earlier this week. CenterPoint gave the owners until the end of August to pay an over due bill that was described as substantial. Managers at Woodland Park told Eyewitness News last month that this matter would be taken care of by this week.

Evansville’s City Council voted recently to request that the apartment owners appear before council to talk about what led to this situation.