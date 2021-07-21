Woodland Park residents speak out after last week’s utility shut-off threat

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – “Where’s the money going? What’s, where’s it been going? What’s going on? You know, because I know, I got my receipts. So where’s, where’s that money,” said resident Shelby Williams.

There have been several questions like those from residents of Woodland Park Apartments. Evansville City Councilman Alex Burton said that, last week, some residents received eviction notices on their doors for unknown reasons. On Wednesday, Burton held an “open conversation” meeting for current and former residents.

“We’ve gotten help and resources and everything like that even people that no longer live out here have been coming out here like, ‘Well, I was here during this, you know, can y’all keep me informed as to what’s going on? Or what’s, you know, if there’s anything that, you know, pertains to me.’ So, that’s really good that, you know, it’s not just, we’re just all sitting here, like, sitting ducks, you know, waiting for an answer. What are we gonna do? You know, so I appreciate that. And the community appreciates that,” said Williams.

A sense of community in an apartment complex which Williams said is a tight-knit one.



“If we could get it to be good, or they could fix the problems and stuff, I’m pretty sure you could ask most of these tenants and they don’t want to leave. But when you have so many things piling up and piling up, piling up, you have no other choice, you have to do what’s best for you,” said Williams.

She said, starting last week, many residents have already begun doing just that.

“Pretty much everybody just fed up, even if they’re not moving immediately, or they’re not, you know, getting the help from people, people are starting to think like, this probably isn’t the best place for me,” said Williams.

Feed Evansville was also there handing out fresh produce but said they only distributed a fraction of what they usually do. They felt it may be due to the amount of residents who have already moved out.

“I will say that it’s a little bit more somber or quiet than it used to be today than it has been in the past. And I think it’s just because of everything that’s been going on, you know, people are worried where are they going to go? Are they being evicted? Are they going to be displaced? And you know, you don’t want to have to sit at home and wonder if this is the last night you’re going to be in your home,” said Lisa Vaughan of Feed Evansville.

Williams said she knows the feeling, and at the end of the day, her children come first.



“I don’t know where I’m gonna go just yet. But I’m gonna go somewhere because I got to make sure that my kids are straight,” she said.