Woodmere Dog Park ready to unleash presence

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Dog owners rejoice! Woodmere Dog Park is set to unleash its presence in Evansville as it hosted an open house in the Evansville State Hospital grounds Friday.

Live music, merchandise, and a food truck were part of the festivities at the open house and officials say they are opening the park in phases next Spring, adding an off-leash dog park will help enhance the city.

I would say at least two phases. Phase one would allow us to open the park and get it running and folks to be members and bring their dog Christine Keck, Friends of Woodmere Dog Park

According to Friends of Woodmere Dog Park, dog parks are the fastest growing segment in urban parks and over 75 percent of the 4,000 people polled ranked a dog park number 1 on the list of amenities for the proposed Roberts Park. Over 40 percent of pet owners say they want to be acquainted with other people through their pets and 76 percent of dog owners say owning a dog encouraged them to walk more frequently.

(This story was originally published on October 9, 2020)