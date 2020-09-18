Woodmont Health Campus resident dies from COVID-19

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Warrick County Coroner Sarah Seaton tells Eyewitness News a resident at Woodmont Health Campus has died from COVID-19 at the age of 92.
This is the first confirmed COVID-19 death at the facility after 43 COVID-19 cases were reported there Thursday. The news also comes after the Green River District Health Department confirmed 30 residents and 19 staff members at Morganfield Health & Rehab have tested positive for the virus, with two people hospitalized.
