Woodmont Health Campus resident dies from COVID-19

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Warrick County Coroner Sarah Seaton tells Eyewitness News a resident at Woodmont Health Campus has died from COVID-19 at the age of 92.

This is the first confirmed COVID-19 death at the facility after 43 COVID-19 cases were reported there Thursday. The news also comes after the Green River District Health Department confirmed 30 residents and 19 staff members at Morganfield Health & Rehab have tested positive for the virus, with two people hospitalized.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 18, 2020)

