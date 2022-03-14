EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An additional two acres to be added to the Nature Playscape, including new pathways and a bird sanctuary, says a press release from Wesselman Woods.

Wesselman Woods says that two acres of forest, outside of the 190-acres of protected nature preserve, will be added to the Nature Playscape. This additional land will be used to create additional trails, nature play areas, and a bird sanctuary, says the press release.

The new construction will use felled trees donated from other places in Evansville, and with the help of tree service companies, says the press release. The nature preserve says that this new addition will ecologically enhance an area that was overran with invasive species. Wesselman Woods says that other new additions to the Nature Playscape include a red bud tree tunnel, converting a former creek bed to a dry creek bed ecosystem, and other nature-based play features. The park’s estimated time of completion for this expansion is is May 2022.