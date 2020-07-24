Work begins on Shawneetown Bridge

SHAWNEETOWN, Ill. (WEHT) — Travelers on the Shawneetown Bridge could experience some traffic delays.

A contractor was scheduled to start updating pier markings Thursday on the Highway 56 bridge from Kentucky to the Land of Lincoln.

There will be lane closures during the project.

Weather permitting, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet expects everything to be done in about two weeks.

(This story was originally published on July 23, 2020)