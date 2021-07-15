Work continues to paint over racist graffiti on mural at Owensboro park

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) More panels have been painted over after a mural at Kendall Perkins Park was vandalized this winter.

The mural was started late last year, with artists such as Aaron Kizer and others painting historical figures and famed Owensboro residents along a 700 foot wall at Kendall-Perkins Park.

Then in January, the graffiti with racist words and hate-based symbols was spray painted over the mural. The area where the mural was tagged has been repainted.

Police charged a 14-year-old with spray painting graffiti on it earlier this year.