A sign stands over a Wendy’s restaurant on Feb. 25, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – It may have taken seven years, but site work has begun on a new Wendy’s location at Darmstadt Crossing.

First reported by Evansville 411, officials state this location will be located near the intersection of Boonville-New Harmony Road and U.S. 41. The address is 12821 U.S. 41 North. This location was first proposed in 2016.

Officials also state once construction is completed, the Chase Plaza location will close.

No timeline for opening has been set yet.