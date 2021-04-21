TRAFFIC ALERT: Bridge work starts on I-64 next week near Warrick/Spencer Co line

WARRICK CO., Ind (WEHT) INDOT says contractors will restrict one lane of the SR 68 bridge spanning I-64 near the Warrick/Spencer County line beginning on April 26. This is so crews can patch and resurface the structure.

During the project, one lane will be open at all times with traffic controlled by temporary signals. Loads wider than 15 feet will need to seek an alternate route.

Work is expected to wrap up by the end of July, weather permitting.

(This story was originally published on April 21, 2021)