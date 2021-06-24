Work on U.S. 41 begins in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A major road project through the heart of Evansville is getting underway. Ramp work on U.S. 41 near the Pigeon Creek Bridge was originally set to begin Monday but it was delayed until Thursday.

The work is only affecting the northbound lanes from Morgan Avenue to Lynch Road, but the damaged southbound bridge work will begin a little later on.

“Just slow down in work zones,” said Jason Tiller, from the Indiana Department of Transportation. “Remember there are people out there, there is going to be some inconvenience, it is a high volume highway that’s coming down to one lane while we repave it. So the most important thing you can do as a motorist is slow down in the work zone.”

A message for drivers moving through Evansville anytime soon, it may be a little tricky on Highway 41 north.

In January of 2020, an oversize load hit the 80-year-old bridge, which had just undergone a major rehabilitation project. Engineers say replacing the bridge is a more fiscally responsible option over repairing the existing structure..

INDOT is working on more than the bridge, some re-paving is also underway in the area as well.

“Basically what it boils down to is they are going to redo the pavement in the area and they are fortefing that shoulder so they can use it as a lane of travel, so they can keep one lane open at all times,” explained Tiller.

The construction won’t just hit northbound drivers though.

“Southbound lanes and the detour will continue to use the exit there and go around the bridge,” Tiller said. “The bridge project will take place well into next summer.”

According to officials, the long term benefits of construction outweigh the current inconvenience.

“Once it is finished, you are going to have a great new road to drive on, and the inconvenience will be worth it,” Tiller said.

The project is expected to last into 2022. However, work in the northbound lanes is expected to be complete by the end of November and open over the winter for normal traffic.

Officials are urging drivers coming through this area to please slow down and allow yourself some extra time so construction crews can stay safe.