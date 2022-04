MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – People that use the Audubon Parkway Bridge (US-41) over the Green River in Henderson should expect lower speeds and slow traffic flows between 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on April 12, says KYTC.

According to KYTC, crews will be performing an inspection at the bridge. KYTC says drivers should reduce their speed and expect intermittent lane restrictions on the westbound and eastbound driving lanes.