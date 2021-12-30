Work truck lands in trees after early morning crash on Hwy 41

VANDERBURGH CO, Ind (WEHT) – Part of Highway 41 in northern Vanderburgh County was shut down early Thursday morning following a two-vehicle crash.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes between Mount Pleasant Road and Hillsdale.

Both vehicles were heavily damaged. One of those vehicles – a work truck – ended up in the trees. Crews had to use a crane to get it out.

Sheriff’s deputies have not said what caused the crash.

The conditions of those involved are currently unknown.

Highway 41 has since been reopened to traffic.