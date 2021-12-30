Work truck lands in trees after early morning crash on Hwy 41

Local
Posted: / Updated:

VANDERBURGH CO, Ind (WEHT) – Part of Highway 41 in northern Vanderburgh County was shut down early Thursday morning following a two-vehicle crash.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes between Mount Pleasant Road and Hillsdale.

Both vehicles were heavily damaged. One of those vehicles – a work truck – ended up in the trees. Crews had to use a crane to get it out.

Sheriff’s deputies have not said what caused the crash.

The conditions of those involved are currently unknown.

Highway 41 has since been reopened to traffic.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories