HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)-Over 800 people were killed, and 44 thousand people were injured in work zone crashes in 2020. According to the National Safety Council

This week is designated to encourage safe driving and bring awareness to the issue. “National Work Zone Awareness Week” started in 1999.

Wednesday was “Go Orange Day” to promote safe driving. Officials are urging people to stay off their cell phones and not speed.

Work Zone Awareness Week runs through the 21st.