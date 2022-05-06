EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – National hiring shortages have made things difficult for businesses trying to fill vacant jobs. But the same issue could make recent college graduates the beneficiaries of the current job market, which many describe as a “job-seeker’s market”.

According to a survey conducted by the National Association of Colleges and Employers, businesses are expected to increase the hiring of new college graduates by more than 30% in 2022. The demand for graduates puts students in the driver’s seat, according to John Perkins, a Career Coordinator at the University of Southern Indiana.

“It does put the power in the student’s hands, you know, it makes that negotiation and puts more weight on their side than they initially had,” explains Perkins.

The university is also conducting their own annual Spring survey. While the survey will remain open for several months, early indications show nearly 75% of respondents have either secured a job or were accepted into a graduate program, all before taking the stage at graduation.

“A lot of our 2022 graduates here have had multiple job offers which is something that can happen per major, but we’re seeing it across more majors now,” explains Perkins.

One of those students is Christina Zolezzi, a Health Services major at USI. She is one of nearly 1,700 students receiving their diploma at the 2022 Spring Commencement. Zolezzi is also a part of this growing trend; she received and accepted a job offer nearly one month prior to graduation day.

“It’s just really awesome,” says Zolezzi. “It’s just nice to be able to say that I accomplished something.”