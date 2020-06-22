Workers busy preparing for Kentucky primary election Tuesday

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky primary election is Tuesday after being pushed back due to coronavirus.

On Monday, workers were busy setting up Henderson County High School, the only in-person polling place in the county. Workers say they are taking a number of steps to help keep workers safe and said long lines are expected.

Voters need to bring an ID to vote, and social distancing practices will be in effect. Polls open at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

