Workers prep site for Pigeon Creek Bridge replacement project

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Workers were on the span of the Highway 41 Pigeon Creek Bridge on Tuesday prepping the site for the massive project that will eventually see that bridge replaced. Work on the bridge is expected to begin next week.

The project is expected to last into 2022. However, work in the northbound lanes of Highway 41 is expected to be complete by the end of November and open over the winter for normal traffic.

Officials are urging drivers coming through this area to please slow down and allow yourself some extra time so construction crews can stay safe.

A truck hit the bridge in January of last year and engineers determined the entire bridge would have to go.