Workers say AMC movie theatre in Madisonville closing

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) The end credits could be rolling soon on the only major movie theatre in Madisonville.

Workers at the AMC Classic 8 at Parkway Plaza Mall say they’re closing their doors this Thursday.

It shows the latest blockbuster movies and academy award contenders for many years.

“This past year, I’ve went four or five times,” said Harley Taylor of Madisonville.

“It’s a good place to go in to, it’s loud,” added Donald Bourland of Madisonville.

But word started circling recently that the screens would go dark soon.

“A couple of people who work around the mall told me it’s closing. I was like, ‘Get out,'” said Deborah Hill of Madisonville.

“I hate to hear it because a lot of people, every Friday and Saturday nights, they go,” Bourland said. “As far as I know, that’s the only movie theatre in town.”

Movie theatre employees say they learned of the closure on Monday. No show times after Thursday are listed on AMC’s website. It’s also the only major movie theatre chain showing films in Madisonville. Residents say they’ll have to go to either other AMC locations in places like Evansville, or to other theatres in other cities.

“That’d be a shame. We need to keep stuff in our community,” said Bourland.

“I said to him, ‘What are the kids going to do now?’ Because that’s it,” Hill adds.

On AMC’s website, Madisonville is listed as one of three Kentucky cities with an AMC theatre. Other nearby locations outside of Evansville are in Vincennes, Ind. and Clarksville, Tennessee. Some residents hope someone else can restart the projectors after the closure.

“I’m hoping that somebody buys them out,” said Hill.

“I hope so, but I don’t know if they will,” Taylor said.

As for who may fill the void, officials with the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce, tell us they are starting to reach out to other movie theatre companies to see who can fill the void left by AMC.

We also reached out to officials at AMC’s headquarters in Kansas for comment, but our requests were not returned.