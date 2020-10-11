Working structure fire in Jimtown area of Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville Dispatch received a call just before 5:30 p.m. regarding a structure fire near Elliot St. and Stringtown Rd.

Evansville Fire Department quickly put out the fire. They are still working the scene to ensure no hotspots flare back up.

Eyewitness news has a crew on scene working to find out more information on the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story.

(This story was originally published on October 11, 2020)

