EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Saint Vincent partnered with the Washington D.C. based Center for Mind-Body Medicine for a workshop on Tuesday to teach participants how to address and treat psychological trauma.

A physician with the center says their work has taken them worldwide, and that the center focuses on self-care, social support and community building. Dr. Lindiwe Greenwood said their model can treat the people in Evansville who have gone through different traumas.

The center’s model emphasizes taking time to process trauma and respond accordingly rather than reacting without thinking.