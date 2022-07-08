MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – World Changers Disaster Relief will be coming to Hopkins County next week, July 11 through 16. Hopkins County Central High School will host about 80 people that range from ages 12 to 60.

“These teams and people, they are from five different states,” said Marty Osborne, World Changers Disaster Relief site coordinator. “They registered and they paid to be here to serve the people of our community. They wanted to help the ones affected by the December 10th tornadoes. We searched for different people in the community in need.”

Nine crews will be made that will do different tasks in Bremen, Barnsley, Flat Creek and Dawson Springs. These tasks include rebuilding projects, replacing roofs, putting siding on buildings, building a shelter for farm animals, building decks on trailers, painting and helping clean up efforts.

Osborne told Eyewitness News her church was very familiar with World Changers. Once the organization heard about the Dec. 10 tornadoes, World Changers started making plans to come to Hopkins County.

“Our church, New Salem, has been involved with World Changers for 14 years,” said Osborne. “When the Dec. 10 tornadoes happened, the World Changers representative, Jon Hodge, called me and made sure we were ok. Then I was able to tell him about the damage of the tornadoes and he started making arrangements for Hopkins County to host World Changers.”