HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – World Changers, an organization that sends volunteer groups across the country and have assisted locally in the past, will be spending a week in the Henderson area assisting people with home projects and repairs.

Nearly 200 students and adults will be in Henderson volunteering from Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Florida and Virginia. Their visit is coordinated through the city of Henderson’s Community Development Office as they undertake various projects at 17 sites.

The organization has not brought summer mission teams to Henderson since 2019 due to the pandemic. Groups are staying at Hyland Baptist Park. One block of Letcher Street adjacent to the church between Young and Wright Street will be closed while the workers are in the area.