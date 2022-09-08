EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Commemorative Air Force will bring World War II aircraft to Evansville Regional Airport as part of their AirPower History Tour.

Officials say the B-29 Superfortress “FIFI” and the B-24 Liberator “DIAMOND LIL” will land at the Evansville Regional Airport accompanied by a T-6 Texan and a PT-13 Stearman for a public event on September 22. The event will last from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and will feature cockpit tours of the B-29 and B-24 after the aircraft are done flying.

Access to the Evansville Wartime Museum ramp will cost $20 for adults, $10 for youths ages 11 through 17 and free admission for children under 10. Fore more information, including how to book rides, visit AirPowerSquadron.org