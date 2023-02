HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A World War II veteran and friend of Eyewitness New celebrated his 101st birthday on Monday.

Leroy Haug of Ferdinand, Indiana served under General Patton and was wounded crossing the Rhine River. Eyewitness News has done several reports with Mr. Haug over the years, including last year when Shelley Kirk joined him to celebrate his birthday.

Eyewitness News thanks Mr. Leroy Haug for his service and wishes him a happy birthday.