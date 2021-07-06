World War II veteran turns 105 years old

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville man and World War II veteran celebrated a milestone birthday on Tuesday and a state lawmaker was there to celebrate.

Thurman Carnal turned 105 on July 6. He was a truck driver in the army during World War II stationed overseas. State Representative Wendy McNamara said she’s known Thurman for a few years and was once of the guests invited to his party.

McNamara said it’s an honor to know Thurman and get a glimpse at the work he’s done serving our country.

McNamara presented Thurman with a state certificate in honor of his birthday.