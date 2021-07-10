World War Two veterans honored with flight in ‘flying fortress’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Saturday was no ordinary day at the Evansville Wartime Museum as World War Two veterans Mildred Bruner, 100, and Tony Neumann, 95, were honored with a flight around the city in a World War Two-era B-17 ‘Flying Fortress.’

The plane, along with several other planes from the era, came to the museum Wednesday. Since then, guests have had the opportunity to pay several hundred dollars for the experience, except for Bruner and Neumann. An anonymous supporter of Honor Flight of Southern Indiana bought two tickets, with the request that the seats be given to two interested World War Two veterans.

Bruner, who served as a nurse during the war, says not only was she surprised to have the opportunity to fly in the plane but also at how smooth the flight was. Her only regret? Not bringing a jacket aboard.

Neumann served as an air traffic controller during the war, giving landing and takeoff instructions to countless planes, like the B-17. Neumann says seeing the historic planes brings back memories from his days in the service, including a trip with a pilot who wanted to “get rid of the butterflies” in his stomach after a night of partying.

76 years after the war’s end, Neumann says he’s happy he got to take a trip in a B-17.