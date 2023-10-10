EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) — The University of Evansville’s contactless and automated hydration system is the first in the country and the world. The idea came from UE sophomore, Jack Dieg.

University officials cut the ribbon on the non-profit project Monday.

Dieg says he hopes the water dispensing systems will initiate other green projects and increase access to water for inner city communities.

Dieg submitted the concept to a Changemakers pitch competition as a high school senior; That pitch earned him a scholarship to attend the University of Evansville where the idea is coming to life.

Officials say the station is equipped to provide unlimited refills to anyone with a reusable bottle.

“It feels unreal, its crazy when you envision something and you pour your heart into something for such a long time and then it comes to fruition and becomes a reality right in front of you,” said Dieg.

A total of three stations will installed in the Evansville. Officials plan on constructing one on the Evansville Riverfront and in front of the Centerpoint YMCA.