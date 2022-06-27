OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — With June coming to a close, pride month events continue throughout the Tri-State. In Owensboro, a church just held their seventh annual Pride Picnic over the weekend.

Before the event, worshippers gathered together for a service at Unity Fellowship Church. Along with the worship service, Pride Picnic also featured a walk, family-friendly drag show and nearly two dozen food vendors. Unity Fellowship Church Pastor Bob Coons talked to Eyewitness News and explained why the event is so significant.

“I think it’s very important. The church as a whole for far too long has not been supportive and encouraging, even demeaning often times to the LGBTQ community,” Pastor Bob Coons tells us. “We want to show that that’s not true for all Christians.”

We also spoke with other people at the picnic, and one shared their excitement for the local pride event.

“I thought this was the best day ever because of it,” they say. “If this hadn’t happened, no one would be able to discover the true happiness of what pride means.”

You can learn more about Unity Fellowship including their values and beliefs here.

