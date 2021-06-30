WOW! agrees to sell service area to Astound Broadband

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – WOW! announced Wednesday that it has agreed to sell its Chicago, Evansville, Indiana, and Anne Arundel, Maryland, service areas for $661 million. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of the year.

Astound Broadband has agreed to acquire WOW!’s Chicago, Evansville and Anne Arundel service areas.

Astound Broadband says it is committed to delivering exceptional service and to ensuring a smooth transition for customers in the Evansville market.

Officials say, until the close of the transaction, customers should see no changes to their high-speed data, cable or phone services.

As part of the transaction, WOW! says some employees from the Evansville market will remain with WOW! and some may be integrated into Astound Broadband. Others still may leave the business.