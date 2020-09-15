WPT Nonwovens expands production shifts, hiring new team members

Posted:

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WEHT) — WPT Nonwovens announced Tuesday the expansion of its production shifts, adding more team members to its Beaver Dam facility.

The manufacturer is looking to hire process and maintenance technicians, as well as production and machine operators.

WPT Nonwovens has received a substantial increase in new orders, resulting in the creation of two new production shifts.

To learn more or apply online, visit https://www.wptnonwovens.com/team.

(This story was originally published on September 15, 2020)

