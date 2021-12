Henderson, KY (WEHT) – Henderson County Dispatch confirms there has been a wreck on the southbound twin bridge, backing up traffic.

At this time they report the bridge is not shut down, but a deputy is on scene working the accident.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is aware of issues of ice on the bridges and has sent salt trucks to put salt down on the bridge to help with travel.

As of 8:00 AM, traffic flow had been restored to it’s normal flow across the bridge.