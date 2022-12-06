DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Dispatch confirms there has been a wreck near the Daviess-Hancock County line.

We’re told the accident happened on Highway 60 east, westbound. Owensboro/Daviess County Central Dispatch says the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, Daviess County Fire Departments are currently working an accident involving a Fed-Ex truck and a Semi tractor trailer.

Officials say the accident is in the 12210 block of Highway 60 East in Daviess County. Dispatch says the entire roadway is blocked and expected to be shut down for about 2 hours. Officials say detours are being set up at this time, however Chief Smith with Daviess County Fire requests large trucks detour using the U.S. Highway 231 N (Natcher Bridge) as the local detour is too narrow for large trucks.

Eyewitness News has a crew heading to the scene. Check back for updates.