HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) – An accident has occurred near the weigh station on Highway 41 north.

The wreck is on Highway 41 north, and traffic is backed up. Eyewitnesses tell us that five vehicles were involved. The wreck happened around 11:30 a.m.

The Henderson Fire Department says at least one person has died in the accident.

Eyewitness News has a crew at the scene and we’ll keep you updated.