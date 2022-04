OHIO Co, Ky (WEHT) – According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, eastbound lanes of the Western Kentucky Parkway in Ohio County are closed due to a wreck. The wreck is about 10 miles east of the U.S. Highway 431 Central City Interchange.

Officials says it involves a commercial motor vehicle and cleanup will take 5 to 6 hours.

Anyone driving trough this area will need to detour using Exit 58, which is the U.S. Highway 431 interchange.