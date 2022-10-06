SLAUGHTERS, Ky. (WEHT) – People can possibly expect a traffic delay if they are traveling close to the Webster County-Hopkins County line.

Eyewitnesses tell us a wreck has occurred at the intersection of KY-138 and U.S. 41 in Slaughters. Kentucky State Police and the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office are working the accident.

Eyewitnesses say they saw fire rescue, an ambulance and law enforcement officers in the area.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring you more updates as they become available.