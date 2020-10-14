Wrestling legend Mick Foley visits Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Fans lined up to meet and get an autograph from wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley at Secret Headquarters in Evansville Tuesday.

I was like we’ll stay here until the last person is done. It’s been a long time since I’ve been here. I’m a native Hoosier from Bloomington, so it’s always something special coming back to Indiana Mick Foley

Everyone was required to wear face masks and maintain social distancing for the event. Foley says this is the first public appearance he’s made since March amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Foley added this is the first time he’s visited Evansville in 20 years, though he’s visited Santa Claus several times since then.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on October 13, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: