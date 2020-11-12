Wrong way driver arrested after sideswiping at least one car in Pike County

PIKE CO., Ind (WEHT) Indiana State Police say they have arrested a Michigan woman after receiving calls about a wrong way driver on I-69 near the 49 mile-marker Wednesday night.

Dispatch received several calls around 7:23 p.m. about a wrong way driver that had sideswiped at least one vehicle. The airbag deployed in that vehicle and the driver had to be taken to the hospital. The driver is expected to be OK.

ISP says the wrong way driver was identified as Patricia Vanderhoff, 50, of Michigan. Troopers say she appeared impaired and failed field sobriety tests. Upon searching her vehicle, authorities say they found a plastic bag containing over 38 Xanax pills and another plastic bag containing six Lortab pills.

Vanderhoff was arrested and taken to the Pike County Jail where she is currently being held without bond. A mug shot of Vanderhoff was not immediately available.

(This story was originally published on Nov. 12, 2020)

