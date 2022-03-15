EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A lawsuit has been brought against Compass Residential and Consulting, LLC as a result of the death of Robin E. Phillips, a special needs patient who died in Compass’s care on January 4, 2020.

Court documents state that Phillips was a victim of wrongful death. On the day of Phillips’s death, her legal representatives say that Phillips died of effects of medication that was monitored and administered by Compass’s agents/employees, and Phillips died as a direct and proximate result of the negligent acts and/or omissions to act by Compass. Phillips’s legal representatives seek to recover all damages available under Indiana’s Adult Wrongful Death Act, says court documents.

Court documents say that Phillips’s autopsy revealed that her death was caused by a 3-day history of constipation, which was a deadly side-effect of her prescription medications at their prescribed doses. Court documents state that Compass was negligent in its actions, especially when it came to the people they chose to hire. Court documents state that Compass also needed to have properly administered Phillips’s medication and to keep an eye of Phillips’s health.

Court documents state that the following damages were what Phillips’s legal representatives cited:

Reasonable medical, hospital, funeral, and burial expenses

The loss of love and companionship that Pam Phillips could have reasonably expected to receive from the continued life of Robin

The costs of administering Robin’s estate

Phillips’s legal representatives want Compass to pay up in accordance to the above damages.