WWII P-47 manufactured in Evansville, returns home today

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A piece of Evansville history is coming home on Thursday.

The Evansville P-47 Foundation is bringing the World War II Thunderbolt to the Evansville Wartime Museum.

The plane will make several passes over Evansville Thursday afternoon at 1.

The P-47, named ‘Tarheel Hal,’ was one of more than 6,000 P-47 aircraft made in Evansville at the former Republic Aviation plant off Hwy. 41.

The P-47 will be permanently housed at the Wartime Museum.

It’s just one of a few P-47s left in the world with flight-ready status.

Eyewitness News will stream Thursday’s flyovers live on our website, between 1 and 2, Thursday afternoon.

And, we’re the only local television station traveling with the P-47 Foundation Thursday morning to meet up with the plane in Houston, Texas.

(This story was originally published on October 15, 2020)

