WWII P-47 manufactured in Evansville, returns home today

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A piece of Evansville history is coming home on Thursday.

The Evansville P-47 Foundation is bringing the World War II Thunderbolt to the Evansville Wartime Museum.

The plane will make several passes over Evansville Thursday afternoon at 1.

The P-47, named ‘Tarheel Hal,’ was one of more than 6,000 P-47 aircraft made in Evansville at the former Republic Aviation plant off Hwy. 41.

The P-47 will be permanently housed at the Wartime Museum.

It’s just one of a few P-47s left in the world with flight-ready status.

Eyewitness News will stream Thursday’s flyovers live on our website, between 1 and 2, Thursday afternoon.

And, we’re the only local television station traveling with the P-47 Foundation Thursday morning to meet up with the plane in Houston, Texas.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the tri-state, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on October 15, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories