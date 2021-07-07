WWII planes land in Evansville, CAF prepares for tours at the Wartime Museum

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)– World War II planes have landed in the River City ahead of schedule. Two planes flew into Evansville Regional Airport Wednesday afternoon. The Commemorative Air Force (CAF) is preparing to give tours of the the warbirds. Ground tours will be conducted from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, July 8-11.

Families can also see Evansville from the skies if they sign up for a flight. This is all part of an event hosted by the Evansville Wartime Museum.

The two historic planes that landed Wednesday afternoon are the B-17 Flying Fortress and a North American T-6 Texan which was a training aircraft. These two vintage planes are nearly eight decades old. Both planes will be at the Evansville Wartime Museum over the weekend.

Kyler McReynolds from Evansville Wartime Museum says having the WWII planes in town is an opportunity for people to experience what they were like, and what they sounded, like during the war.

The B-17 flew several bombing missions over Germany during the war and the T-6 was used as a final training plane before pilots went into combat.

McReynolds says a Beechcraft C-45 wasn’t able to make it this weekend due to mechanical issues.