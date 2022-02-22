FERDINAND, Ind. (WEHT) — World War II veteran Leroy Haug turned 100-years-old on February 20, but just two days before, he celebrated with family and friends at the Ferdinand American Legion.

Eyewitness News was there to celebrate with him and chronicle this milestone. You can see our story here. We also took all of your Facebook well wishes with us to present to Mr. Haug.

He was overcome with gratitude upon seeing your kind comments that made this centennial birthday even better. Thank you to all of you who responded. You’ve given the Old Sarge a very happy 100th birthday!