WWII veteran’s quest for holiday cards catches attention of documentarian

FERDINAND, Ind. (WEHT) More than a week after Christmas, cards are still pouring in for WWII veteran Leroy Haug. His story has even gained the attention of a non-profit that aims to interviews as many WWII veterans as possible.

Rishi Sharma reached out to Haug after seeing an Eyewitness News story on-air. Sharma has traveled all over the world, from Perth, Australia, to the United Kingdom with one goal in mind – to interview all WWII veterans.

Sharma has been interviewing veterans since 2016. He started off small in his hometown of Agoura Hilla, California, and his mission has now grown into a non-profit called ‘Heroes of the 2nd World War.’ He has done 1,100 interviews and raised up to $250,000 so far through Go-Fund-Me.

Sharma has heard combat veterans’ stories of sacrifice and loss, but said he’s inspired by the positivity as well as how humble remain after all they’ve been through. He said it’s hard to imagine putting himself in their shoes, and puts so much into perspective for him.

“It’s the idea that people out there are willing to sacrifice so much for so little personal gain. That’s just so inspiring. It makes me want to be the best version of myself, possible. I wanted to be able to learn from these men, to look in their eyes and understand what did they have to go through, what did they see, and what did they have to do for someone like me to be alive,” he said.

Sharma puts these interviews onto DVD for the veterans and their families. He hopes to continue interviewing veterans all over the world and would like to ultimately make a docu-series. But for now, he’s more than content to tell these stories of heroism and make some friends along the way.

“The purpose of the interviews is really to preserve the veteran’s testimonies in their own words so that future generations can be inspired and always learn from the Greatest Generation,” Sharma said.

He encourages anyone who knows a living World War II veteran who would like to tell their story to reach out to his organization. You can contact Sharma by calling 202-315-8743 or his website.

(This story was originally published on January 4, 2021)

