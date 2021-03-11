Years after baby was allegedly shaken, mother shares her child’s struggles

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)– One phone call and a trip to the emergency room was the start of some big changes for one Tri-State family. Now, Amanda Oost is spreading awareness about brain injuries as her toddler continues treatment for his.

“I would never want to see anyone go through what my son has gone through,” said Oost. She is speaking out after her children’s former babysitter was given a one year probation after pleading guilty in a child neglect case. Oost said that neglect happened two years ago.

“He was diagnosed with shaken baby syndrome, which is sometimes called abusive head trauma,” Oost said. Even though it’s been about two years since she got a call saying her then 1-year-old son, Sullivan, was stiff and unresponsive, Oost tells Eyewitness News her little boy is still learning to cope with his injuries. “He was diagnosed with cerebral palsy, epilepsy, and ADHD from the permanent damage that he has to his frontal lobe.”

Oost is hoping Sullivan’s story can help spare another child from a similar experience.

“Hopefully for Sullivan he can continue to get back to what’s going to be his new normal. He does physical and occupational speech therapy four days a week. He finally re-learned how to walk on his second birthday. I can barely keep up with him now,” Oost explained. She’s wanting Sullivan’s story to give people hope as they work to overcome brain injuries.

“This month is Cerebral Palsy Awareness Month and it is also Brain Injury Awareness Month so I think just getting his story out there, letting people know there are so many good resources here in Evansville. Easter Seals, the Arc, Center for Pediatric Therapy, they’ve all been amazing. Amazing for him. He would not be where he is today if it weren’t for them,” said Oost.

(This story was originally published on March 11, 2021)