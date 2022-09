OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – An Owensboro park could do with a little cleaning up.

The city of Owensboro asks for people to please join the City of Owensboro Engineering Department and the Daviess County Fiscal Court Engineering Department for a park clean up at Yellow Creek Park at 9 a.m. on September 24.

Yellow Creek Park is located at 5710 KY-144, in Owensboro.