OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Break out the sweatbands, kneepads and paddles because Yellow Creek Park is opening its brand new Pickleball Courts. The park will have a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new courts on July 16 at 5:30 p.m.

There will be six newly renovated pickleball courts. The courts will be lighted and available to the public during regular park hours.

Pickleball is a popular racquet sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong. More information can be known by contacting the Parks Office at (270) 685-6142 or on Yellow Creek Facebook page.