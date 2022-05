OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Yellow Creek Park will be closed for a few days.

Depending on the weather, Yellow Creek Park will be closed on May 9 and May 10 for asphalt sealcoating.

The project started on May 2when the parking lots were sealed near the ballfields, fishing lake, and Nature Center. A complete park closure is necessary to seal the main road and the entrance/exit.

For any questions, contact the Parks Office at 270-685-6142.