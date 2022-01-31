Yes, Kid Rock IS still coming to Evansville!

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Despite rumors, officials with the Ford Center say that Kid Rock is still going to be performing in Evansville.

The rumor was that Kid Rock made a comment that he wasn’t going to perform at any venues that required masks or vaccination cards, but the Ford Center has neither as a requirement. It was possible that people who bought their tickets from a third party vendor heard that the Ford Center’s Kid Rock concert might be cancelled, but the Ford Center has confirmed that this is not the case.

The Kid Rock concert will be held on April 6 at Evansville’s Ford Center, with special guests Grand Funk Railroad and a special appearance by Trey Lewis. Tickets are on sale to the public as of January 28 at 10:00 a.m. at this website.